Kocktails With Khloe

Khloé Kardashian expands the family brand into talk shows, inviting celebrity guests and friends together -- but not a studio audience -- onto a set that FYI says is "designed to replicate a true, intimate home environment.'' (It has a functional kitchen, dining area and living space). Kocktails With Khloé will bring celebrity guests with Khloé Kardashian in the kitchen and around the table for an intimate dinner party full of cooking, pop culture, conversation and party games for "The happiest hour on TV". Appearing on each episode to prepare the meal is chef Sharone Hakman, who was a top competitor in Season 1 of "MasterChef.'' "Wednesdays will never be the same".