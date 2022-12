Not Available

Kodiak chronicles the lives of three families: the Mays, the Hollands and the Cusacks, who converge together every fall to run Bob May's remote hunting and fishing lodge in one of the most dangerous archipelagos in the world. The three families subsist on what the islands and surrounding seas provide, while they guide hunters into the deep, dark rainforest, teeming with the largest land carnivore on earth: The Kodiak Brown Bear.