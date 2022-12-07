Not Available

Kurata Sana is a frenetic eleven-year-old child actress with an extremely overprotective agent, a mother who is an eccentric award-winning author, and a burning desire to do well in school. However, as much as she wants to be a good student, the antics of the boys in her class make learning impossible, according to Sana anyway. And in her eyes, Hayama Akito is the worst offender of them all. A junior-high war of the sexes ensues, and Sana eventually realizes through the chaos that Hayama may not be the "devil boy" she`s made him up to be.