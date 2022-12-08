Solitary Gourmet

Not Available

The story follows a man named Inogashira Goro, who privately runs an imported dry goods business. In his spare time between work, he visits various shops and tastes their cuisine. One of the highlights of the manga is that the shops that appear in it are all real shops geared towards a general public. The drama will preserve the spirit of the manga, in which the solitary protagonist speaks very little and the focus is on his character as he eats various dishes.