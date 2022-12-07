Not Available

The most successful children's show ever in Israel: 2,400,000 Internet- downloads a month! 250,000 VOD a year! Kofiko is a funny, slapstick-packed format that is sure to make kids around the world laughing. It all started with the best selling books: The first book was released in 1958 and became an immediate best seller. Since then author Tamar Bornstein-Lazar published 150 Kofiko bestsellers to date. Kofiko the television series: 40x18' A new season of 25 episodes is now in pre production scheduled to air in December 2011. The Kofiko series follows the adventures of a feisty, loveable talking and rebellious monkey from the African jungels, landing right into the lap of the Laser family and their suburban lives. The original series from 20 years ago is considered the most successful children's show of all time in Israel, with a numerous and continous number of downloads on the Israeli cable VOD platform. The high production value and tremendous success make the series a guaranteed hit in any country. The Kofiko series enjoys an unprecedented success and is available for worldwide distribution as a format and/or an existing series (for dubbing and/or translation).