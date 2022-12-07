Not Available

Once there was a piece of very special red bean bread baking in the oven, but tragically while the tray was being removed the bread fell and became a burnt brown bread now known as Kogepan. No one would buy burnt bread or be nice to him, so Kogepan became an outcast with no emotion for others. He ran away from home, gets drunk off milk, smokes, and always says negative things about himself. To pass the time, Kogepan reads books on how to become better bread and teaches the pretty bread what he knows of life. He dreams that someday if he works hard enough, he can be worth something too.