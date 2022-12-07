Kogure Shashinkan

Not Available

The Hanabishi family moves into the old building "Kogure Photo Studio." The first son Eiichi (Ryunosuke Kamiki) is a 2nd year high school student. One day, a neighbor, who is also a high school student, shows him a picture. That picture was developed at "Kogure Photo Studio." In the picture, a woman is crying. The person looks more like a spirt than an actual person. Eiichi tries to unveil the secrets of the picture with the help of Nobuko Kakimoto, who works at the real estate office which introduced the "Kogure Photo Studio" to his family. Eiichi also gets his family and friends involved in solving the mysterious puzzle.