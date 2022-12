Not Available

Asad and Nafeesa have a daughter and a son of their own Nishaal and Umair . Rabail, being much elder than Umair, always took care of him like an elder sister, but she was not aware that little Umair has developed feelings for her. When he reveals his feelings to her, Rabail is horrified as she always took him as a younger brother. Umair's mother overhears the conversation and decides that the best solution is to get Rabail married off to someone as soon as possible.