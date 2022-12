Not Available

The protagonist is a 2nd-year high-school student without a girlfriend, with no goals in life, and leads a boring school-life. The only thing he has is the vague desire to effect a change in his life. Change comes during the spring break when he meets the beautiful and lively tsundere Wakamiya Kaede, recently returned from Dublin, and Toyama Nagisa, former childhood friend and current super-popular idol. (AniDB)