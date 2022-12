Not Available

The alluring Ginko spends her days in the red light district of Yoshibara, pleasing men for money. One day, a traveling peddler catches Ginko's eye and she realizes that years ago he was the boy who saved her life, as well as the very first human she set eyes on, and the object of her affections. The problem is, Ginko is a fox spirit called an Ayakashi, and her love for Yuujiro is a forbidden one indeed.