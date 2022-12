Not Available

* Based on Takanaga Hinako’s yaoi manga Koisuru Boukun (The Tyrant Falls In Love). Being in love with your not-gay sempai isn't easy, but being in love with your not-gay, homophobic, and (to top it off) tyrannical sempai can be hell! And that's something Morinaga Tetsuhiro can relate to... especially now that he's had a taste of the forbidden fruit!