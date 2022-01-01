Not Available

He's bald. He's back. And this time around, he's badder than ever. In this second incarnation of Kojak, Ving Rhames stars as Lieutenant Theo Kojak. Rounding out the rest of the cast are Chazz Palminteri as Kojak's former partner and present boss Captain Frank McNeil and Roselyn Sanchez as Assistant District Attorney Carmen Warrick. Theo Kojak is a detective dedicated to solving some of New York City's most heinous crimes. Using years of experience and tough interrogation tactics, Kojak gets to the heart of every crime he investigates--even if that means pushing the boundaries of the law. Kojak (2005) is based on the 1970's hit police drama which originally starred Telly Savalas as the bald, street-wise, lollipop-loving police detective. The series aired on CBS from 1973 to 1978. The show was celebrated by police departments around the country for its realistic portrayal of police work. Remake of: Kojak First Aired: March 25, 2005 Episodes: 9 Episodes Upcoming