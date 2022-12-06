Not Available

Kokoro Library is a wonderful series about 3 sisters that run a library.The series focus on the youngest,Kokoro,whom which the library,Kokoro Library,is named after. In this series,Kokoro learns the hardships of being a librarian and keeping a library in the mountains open.Kokoro is a sweet child that loves books,and therefore,when they are not returned on time,she goes after them to make sure they are returned,when she feels is part of her responsibility as a librarian at Kokoro library. Kokoro is the Japanese word for heart....and you will lose yours to this darling anime about 3 sisters and thier library. Opening Theme: *Beagle* by Yasuko Yamano Ending Theme: *Tsuki wa Miteru* by Yasuko Yamano Duration of Series: 13 Episodes & 1 Special