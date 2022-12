Not Available

Kombat Opera Presents is a BBC2 comedy show. The comedy parodies British television programmes by transforming them into Operas. The music for the series was written by Richard Thomas, with the series having its origins in the Kombat Opera segments of Simon Munnery's character The League Against Tedium, and his television show Attention Scum. The series won the Best Comedy prize at the 2008 Rose d'Or ceremony.