Komi Can’t Communicate

On her first day attending the elite Itan Private High School, the main setting of the story, Shouko Komi immediately receives an overwhelming surge in popularity due to the unprecedented, stoic beauty and refined elegance her classmates perceive her to possess. However, only Hitohito Tadano, an exceedingly average schoolboy assigned to the seat next to hers, is able to have the opportunity to discover that, behind her bishōjo appearance, Komi has serious issues in communicating with others. Tadano sets out to help Komi on her quest to find 100 friends.