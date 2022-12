Not Available

35-year-old Hanada Yoneko is a detective of Ryogoku Police Precinct who is looking for a marriage partner. She swings between love and justice as she pursues cases with her partner, Fujioka Tsutsuji. Yoneko will not turn a blind eye to crime. In addition, she wants to be happy. But for some reason, all the handsome men she likes turn out to be criminals.