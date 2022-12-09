Konkatsu Deka

Not Available

After graduating from university, Hanada Yoneko joined the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department. Recognised for her achievements at the police box where she worked at, she was transferred to Ryogoku Police Precinct’s Criminal Affairs Division six years ago. She got an usually high number of crimes solved within three years and earned the respect of the people around her. However, behind this is the existence of her special ability. The man she likes will always be guilty of crime. This is her curse. Now that she is 35, Yoneko agonises over whether she will be able to get married. But she believes that her “ideal good man” will appear and busies herself with looking for a marriage partner as well as work. Although Yoneko swings between love and justice as she pursues cases, she will not turn a blind eye to crime. In addition, she wants to be happy.