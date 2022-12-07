Konshu Tsuma ga Uwaki Shimasu

Not Available

A man who is content with his life - decent job and wonderful wife - suddenly faces the crisis of marriage when he finds out his wife is about to have an affair. As he's too embarrassed to turn to people around him, he starts posting questions on a message board on internet asking for advice. My wife is going to have an affair this week. What should I do? Based on a true event, this heartwarming comedy follows his path to try to find the meaning of marriage and the way to rebuild his family. Life is not always as it seems like. You always have to look what is underneath, otherwise you'll miss some important thing...