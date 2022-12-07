Konya Hitori no Beddo de

Not Available

Tomonaga Akiyuki (Motoki Masahiro) and his wife Yu (Seto Asaka) have been married seven years. Akiyuki is a graphic designer, and is quite happy in his work and private life. One day, he attends the wedding of his younger half-brother Ichinose Ryo (Kaname Jun). However, Ryo runs off with a young woman who appears at the wedding, leaving the bride Jumonji Azusa (Okina Megumi) at the altar. Akiyuki bows his head and apologizes to Jumonji, and this is the prelude to a growing intimacy between them. Is it love, or is Jumonji after revenge? And what do Yu and Ryo think as they become aware of this relationship? Akiyuki and Yu, it seems, are headed for divorce. Further complications arise for Akiyuki and Yu when Akiyuki’s close friend Shunsuke (Sasaki Kuranosuke) and lawyer Reiko (Hada Michiko), advising on divorce, get involved. With a theme of loneliness, this deftly woven drama portrays adult love affairs that leave the viewer guessing who will end up with whom.