Konya wa kokoro dake daite

47-year-old Aso Toko is asked by her ex-husband to take their 17-year-old daughter Miu under her care because he is leaving for an overseas assignment. Toko who had wanted to take custody of her daughter, has her long-cherished wish fulfilled and her old friend Suga Yohei is happy for her. However, Toko does not have the confidence to live with Miu who is now a high school student. Although Miu also has no intention of living together with the mother who had abandoned her, the two of them meet again for the first time in 12 years in order to have a discussion. On the very day that mother and daughter are reunited, Miu’s impertinent behaviour angers Toko, and they reach an agreement to live separately. However, they get trapped in the lift they took right after that and then the lift suddenly plunges. The shock from this incident causes their souls to swap bodies. As a result, the two of them have no choice but to live together.