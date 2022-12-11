Not Available

Korashime

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Professor Kayama could have been happy with his job, except that all of the students on campus hate him... and he hates them. Miki Watase is a dark-haired vixen will do anything to raise her grades, but when Professor Kayama refuses play along, she's determined to have revenge. She gathers her friends - the luscious Hinata, the slutty Arisa, and the beautiful but timid Sachie - and they mix drug-laced alcohol with a snap-shot camera to publicly humiliate Kayama. However, these vivacious little co-eds are about to discover that even a wimpy professor like Kayama has his limits. Now he's going to teach them a real lesson in humility that will have them each begging for forgiveness.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images