Korean Food Made Simple

This series is a fascinating introduction to simple, delicious, healthy Korean food, quick and easy to cook. Executive chef and food writer Judy Joo travels back to South Korea and sets off on an incredible culinary journey to visit some of the amazing people and places inspiring her Korean cooking and shares with us her passion for authentic traditional and modern Korean dishes. Back in her kitchen, she shares with us her super-simple recipes, inspiring everyone to try out Korean flavors and ingredients for family and friends.