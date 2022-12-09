Not Available

The story of fictional Katić family. Vukašin returns home from the studies in France to tell his father Aćim and brother Đorđe that he plans to marry the daughter of his father's political opponent and enemy. Aćim threatens to wipe him out from the will and intricate family relations come to light. Đorđe and his wife have problems, because after 15 years of marriage they still have no children.