Families come in all shapes and sizes Dávid, a 24-year-old ordinary slacker, finds his life turned upside down when he meets the girl of his dreams - Eszter - and her three kids. 'Korhatáros szerelem' is a light-hearted, feel-good family drama which demonstrates one of the realities of modern life - that families come in all different shapes and sizes. In this series, home is where the heart is - even if that home is crammed full of kids, teenagers, ex-mother-in-laws and hangers-on. Can this unconventional relationship survive the age difference and the pressures of the multi-generational household? Can Dávid step up (no pun intended) and be a proper parent? Should he even try to? Can this unruly bunch live happily ever after as one big happy family?