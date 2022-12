Not Available

Cowtown. A place where no law exists. The authorities all turn a blind eye to everything that happens there. In Cowtown, there is a cabaret called "Ashinaga Bachi", loosely translated it means Long-legged Wasps. Here, the dancers are actually assassins for hire, and they are famous for getting the job done, no matter what. With their long legs and sexy looks, they draw their target to them using their charms and wiles.