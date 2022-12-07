Kot Leopold

Not Available

Leopold the Cat is a Soviet/Russian animation series about the pacifistic, and intelligent cat, Leopold. Leopold always wears a bow tie even when swimming. He is always confronted by two mischievous mice, Grey and White. It was filmed by T/O Ekran in 1975 - 1987 and its runtime is 87 min. As of 1987, there were 11 episodes in total. Eventually, in 1995, most of the episodes were released on DVD. It was directed by Anatoly Reznikov, and the screenplay was written by Arkady Hayt. Boris Savelyev wrote the score. The cinematography was by Ernst Gaman, Igor Shkamarda, and Vladimir Milovanov. Nelli Kudrina did the sound. His catchphrase is - "Let's live in friendship, guys". The catchphrases of the mice are "Come out, Leopold!" by one and "Come out, you foul coward!" by the second.