Kothao Keu Nei was one of the most popular drama serials ever aired on Bangladesh Television. The story was written by Humayun Ahmed. perhaps it is the most popular drama serial in Bangldesh's history ever.At the end of this drama the character " BAKER VAI" was sentenced to death.To stop the execution of innocent "BAKER VAI"S death, people came on street and brought out a procession against this injustice.May be it is a rare case in world's history either. He also wrote a book with the same title. The character" BAKER VAI"from the serial became a legend.In 1990 this drama serial 1st aired on Bangladesh Television.