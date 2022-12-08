Koufuku no Ouji

Not Available

This is the tragic love story of Shuhei and Umi. Shuhei is the only surviving son of a hospital director. He loves to play the piano as accompaniment to Umi's cello. Umi is the only daughter of a couple who own a little restaurant. As she is a great cellist, Umi obtained a scholarship to attend a famous music school in Austria. While Shuhei dreams of going to Austria with her, being the sole heir in his family, he has to take up medicine to become a doctor. Ryosuke is Shuhei's best friend, but he secretly covets Umi for himself. On graduation day, he purposely lied to the young lovers, causing them to miss meeting each other. On her way home, Umi was knocked over by a truck, and lost the full mobility to her fingers, dashing her dream of becoming a cellist. Shuhei meanwhile, thinks that Umi had given up on him, and left for Austria. He goes on to medical school, and marries an influential banker's daughter, Noriko. He doesn't know that Umi had in fact stayed behind in Japan, helping out at her family's restaurant. Or that she still loves him, but thinks that she's not good enough for him. One day, they meet by chance...