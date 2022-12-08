Koukou Nyushi

Not Available

The story will focus on the day before and the day of the entrance exam. The story is centered around the entrance exam of a well-known prestigious prefectural high school. A number of incidents occur that threaten the entrance exam, and it seems to be the work of someone lurking in the shadows. Who is the person behind all this and what is his or her motive!? Everybody is a suspect and the truth is only revealed at the end. -- Fuji TV