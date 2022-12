Not Available

Sakura Konotori is a gynecologist and also a pianist known as "Baby." He is the leader of a ob-gyn team and respected by his peers. One day, he begins to play the piano at a club in Tokyo. 10 minutes later, he stops playing and takes a call from the hospital on whether to accept a pregnant woman. He rushes to the hospital. Takayuki Imahashi is the leader of the Neonatology team and he prepares for the woman to give birth.