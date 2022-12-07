Not Available

Koze

  • Drama

TV series "Koze" aka Skins, was filmed in 1982 and produced by TV Sarajevo. Series describes the life of the Bosnian Kasab called "Stavnik", after World War I until the end of World War II. The main character is Adem Čabrić (Dragan Jovicic) which, after the collapse of the Austro-Hungarian Monarchy is disbanded from the army and comes in a Bosnian kasaba where is employed as a worker in the store of Hadzi Arif Zejnilović (Rejhan Demirdžić). Adem prove to be a valuable and a good salesman, and Arif married him with his sick daughter, Safiya (Sonja Savić).

