Welcome to the Kraft Suspense Theatre guide at TV Tome. Kraft Suspense Theatre was filmed in Hollywood and once a month was preempted to allow a special appearance by Perry Como's Kraft Music Hall. The plots revolved around murder, intrigue, terror, and danger. There was also Kraft Mystery Theatre which ran from June 14, 1961 until September 25, 1963 and this is sometimes confused with the Kraft Suspense Theatre. The shows are totally distinct, however. KST gave birth to two more shows (or spin-offs): The initial two-parter, "The Case Against Paul Ryker", served as the pilot for the short-lived show, 'Court-Martial', in 1965. And "Rapture at Two Forty" presented in April 1965 was the pilot for the later series 'Run For Your Life' that ran for three seasons.