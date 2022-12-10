Not Available

Krishna is an Indian television series created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. The series originally aired weekly on Doordarshan. It is an adaptation of the stories of the life of Krishna. Shri Krishna was first broadcast on Doordarshan's Metro Channel from 1993.In 1996, the DD Metro broadcast was discontinued and the show was broadcast from the beginning on DD National. In 1999, the show moved to Zee where the remaining episodes were broadcast. The entire series was re-telecast on Sony starting 2001 and later on Star. This serial was also telecasted in Mauritius – Mauritius Broadcasting Corporation as early as 1991, Toronto- Channel 57, Nepal –Nepal TV, South Africa- M.Net, Indonesia- P.T. Cipta Television, Jakarta- Pendidikan, Italy- Fifth Remini Cinema International Film Festival, London- U.K.- T.V.Asia.[2][3][4]