Tony Award winner Kristin Chenoweth stars in this uptown comedy as Kristin Yancey, a small-town girl who leaves her sheltered life in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, to pursue her dream of becoming a Broadway star. Until then, however, Kristin reluctantly accepts a job working for a handsome but morally bankrupt real estate tycoon, Tommy Ballantine (Jon Tenney) and just maybe by being herself she'll be a good influence on him." "The misadventures of the virtuous actress surrounded by amoral New Yorkers begin when her unorthodox terms of employment are brokered by Reverend Thornhill (Christopher Durang), whose small Lower East Side chapel was saved from the wrecking ball by Tommy.