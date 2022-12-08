Not Available

The series shows four middle-aged friends who meet again after many years and try to achieve a youthful dreams of being a rock musician. Ales and Miron are going through midlife crisis into which they had fallen due to a failure with women. Ales is a veterinarian who hates his job, while Miron it the opposite of the older brother, a painter by profession with a backpack over his shoulder crossing the world . But ten years later he returned to live with his brother in the house he inherited from his father . Guided by the idea that musicians have more success with women brothers together with friends Jeremija and Pakaš formed a band which they called "Kriza".