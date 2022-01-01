Not Available

Kuchenne rewolucje is a Polish reality television series broadcast on the TVN, in which Chef Magda Gessler is invited by the owners to spend a 4 days with a failing restaurant in an attempt to revive the business. It is the Polish version Britain's Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares and America's Kitchen Nightmares. The show premiered Saturday March 6, 2010. The second season premiered on September 4, 2010, the third season premiered on 12 February 2011, the fourth season premiered Thursday September 1, 2011, the fifth season premiered March 1, 2012, the sixth season premiered September 6, 2012, the seventh season premiered February 28, 2013 and the eiggth season premiered September 5, 2013.