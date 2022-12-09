Not Available

Ku'damm 56 – Rebel With a Cause

  • Comedy
  • Drama

Director

Sven Bohse

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

UFA Fiction

At the Berlin dance school "Galant," worlds collide and the struggle between prudishness and emancipation is carried out. The proprietor of the dance school, Caterina Schöllack, has three daughters whom she orders to integrate into this hierarchically structured society. Two of her daughters seem to abide by their mother's wish. Only Monika, the middle daughter, rejects the given path and discovers rock 'n' roll for herself.

Cast

Sonja GerhardtMonika
Claudia MichelsenCaterina
Maria EhrichHelga
Emilia SchüleEva
Heino FerchProfesseur Fassbender
Uwe OchsenknechtFritz Assmann

View Full Cast >

Images