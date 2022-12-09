Ku’damm 59

Not Available

The further life of the protagonist Caterina Schöllack and her three daughters will be traced, who fight in the restrictive period of the 1950s for emancipation and the realization of their own dreams. Monika, Helga and Eva have grown up and each seeks their way to find their way in the rigid society of the late 1950s. Monika and Freddy have a career in show business, and mother Caterina acts as a manager. Meanwhile, Helga works hard to be the perfect housewife and mother for Monika's daughter Dorli. Eva, however, quarrels with her life as a professor's wife.