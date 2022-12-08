Not Available

Saila (Sara Legge) never knew that she had always been the chosen one. She is much too busy being the head of the household and taking care of her two younger sisters (Da and Orn) and her younger brother (Tong.) Life handed her a lot of lemons: her father died protecting his country and her mother’s life was taken by a vicious car accident. Thus she had to drop out of college to support her siblings. Supernatural powers are developed and this allows her to fight evil alongside a helpful Police officer that believes in her abilities.