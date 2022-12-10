Not Available

Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear

  • Animation
  • Comedy

Studio

EMT²

Fifteen-year-old Yuna prefers staying home and obsessively playing her favorite VRMMO to doing anything else, including going to school. When a strange new update gives her a one-of-a-kind bear outfit that comes with overpowered abilities, Yuna is torn: the outfit is unbearably cute, but too embarrassing to wear in-game. But then she suddenly finds herself transported into the world of the game, facing down monsters and magic for real, and the bear suit becomes the best weapon she has!

Cast

Maki KawaseYuna (voice)
Azumi WakiFina (voice)
Miyu TomitaShuri (voice)
Satomi AmanoMisana Farrengram (voice)
Rina HidakaNoire Foschurose (voice)
Koji YusaCliff Foschurose (voice)

