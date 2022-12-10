Not Available

After getting plastered with absinthe the two slackers Jacob and David find a pizza box on which they deliriously wrote a thesis for a new religion. On the internet solvent followers join their church and soon their Pay Pal account is bursting at the seams. Because of their intensive passion for video games, they hire Eva, who is supposed to manage the pastoral counseling. To make themselves seem reputable in front of the tax authorities and be able to circulate an actual offertory bag, a real church has to be built. Coincidentally Eva just met a carpenter. Seems to be a nice guy. His name is Jesús.