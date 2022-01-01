Not Available

Kung Aagawin Mo Ang Lahat Sa Akin is an Philippine daytime drama on GMA Network. The original movie was released back in 1987 and was directed by the legendary actor-director Eddie Garcia who also directed Sinasamba Kita. This is the fifteenth installment of Sine Novela. Like other classic movies from the 1980s the movie is based on a graphic novel written by Helen Meriz. It was brought to life on the big screen lead acted by megastar Sharon Cuneta. The management of GMA made a deal with VIVA films that they will use the storyline and characters of the comics series and retain the original elements of the movie to make the story more fitting for TV. The series was aired worldwide with a four-day delay on GMA Pinoy TV. From November 20, 2012 until February 25, 2013, GMA Life TV aired its English-dubbed version worldwide.