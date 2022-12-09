Not Available

Kung Fu

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Berlanti Productions

A young Chinese American woman drops out of college and goes on a life-changing journey to an isolated monastery in China. But when she returns to find her hometown overrun with crime and corruption, she uses her martial arts skills and Shaolin values to protect her community and bring criminals to justice ... all while searching for the assassin who killed her Shaolin mentor and is now targeting her.

Cast

Eddie LiuHenry Yan
Jon PrasidaRyan Shen
Gavin StenhouseEvan Hartley
Vanessa KaiPei-Ling Zhang
Tony ChungDennis Soong
Yvonne ChapmanZhilan

View Full Cast >

Images