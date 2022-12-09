Not Available

Kung Fu Dino Posse is the animated series that proves that you can never get enough animals with martial arts skills, as we see the adventures of a new pack of dino crime-fighters. The dinosaurs Kane, Chow, Jet and Lucy are thawed after ages in a deep freeze. Now they are given the mission to guard Megaopolis, which is under attack by their ancient enemy. The evil nemesis Skor is out to destroy Megaopolis, and ultimately the human race. They are on a mission to discover the powerful magic gems hidden throughout the city, but the Dino Posse must stop them. They use their cunning wit and blazing moves to try to take down Skor, who's bumbling brother attempts to help him with his nefarious plans. Can they finally defeat their enemy Skor or will he become too powerful? Is Megaopolis doomed? Will the human race be wiped out? Are dinosaurs doing kung fu awesome? All of these questions and more will be answered on Kung Fu Dino Posse