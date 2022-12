Not Available

Kung Fu: The Legend Continues was the continuation of the popular '70s drama Kung Fu. While Kung Fu was set back in the early 1900s, This version is set in modern day. It features David Carradine as Kwai Chang Caine's grandson, also named Kwai Chang Caine who is a Shaolin priest. The show also featured Chris Potter as Peter Caine a police officer. The show usually dealt with mystical shaolin dealings but at times had events such as kidnappings and stopping robbers.