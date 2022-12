Not Available

The series is the independent continuation of the Crown Princess . The series is based on Hanne-Vibeke Holst's novel of the same name, where Foreign Minister Gert Jacobsen plotting against the Prime Minister Per Vittrup. The Regicide and The Sacrifice. It is based on the bestselling trilogy by Hanne Vibeke Holst about women in politics. Political intrigue, the use (and abuse) of media, and what really goes on in the corridors of power.