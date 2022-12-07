Kurau: Phantom Memory

Not Available

It’s the year 2100, and the moon is now home to a colony of scientists and pioneers. It’s also host to dangerous experiments into strange new forms of energy, and it isn’t long before one of them goes terribly wrong. In a freak accident young Kurau, the daughter of chief scientist Amami So, is struck by mysterious twin bolts of light. Rather than taking her life, the accident leaves her playing host to two mysterious entities that give her fantastic powers…and little love for the human race.