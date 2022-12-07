Kurogane Communication

Not Available

Haruka is an ordinary teenage girl, but her life is extraordinary because as far as she knows, she is the sole human survivor of a global nuclear war. Surviving the war in cold sleep, she is awakened by five robots about 30 years later. Things are fine, but she is constantly haunted by sudden flashbacks and dreams about her parents. There is also a constant danger of roving war machines and threats like water depletion, yet despite all this, life is still in quite good shape. The robots are her family and friends, and do everything they can to help the human girl. However, deep inside Haruka is yearning to meet other surviving humans.