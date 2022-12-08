Not Available

Kurohyo Ryu ga Gotoku Shinsho

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Mainichi Broadcasting System (MBS)

This series is based on the Sony PSP Game, The black panther, Ukyou Tatsuya is a young man who believes fighting is his everything and terrorizes Kamuro chou with his fists. One day, he punches a yakuza boss to death and is captured by the group. The only way to escape being killed right then and there is to become a pawn of the group and participate in the underground boxing match - Dragon Heat. Winning is the only way to survive.At the end of the matches, what will he find? Freedom at last, or the real face of hell?

Cast

View Full Cast >

Images