Valley of the Wolves

Pana Film

Kurtlar Vadisi was a Turkish television drama which broadcast mainly on Show TV and then transferred to Kanal D, then atv for its last season. It was mostly about an agent named Polat Alemdar who leaked into the mafia after his plastic surgery. The scenario has direct and indirect references to the Turkish politics and political history from a viewpoint of an undercover agent. Kurtlar Vadisi became one of the most successful TV programmes in Turkey and produced a successful feature film named Valley of the Wolves: Iraq.

Muhammed Necati ŞaşmazPolat Alemdar
Özgü NamalElif Eylül
Kenan ÇobanAbdülhey Çoban
Gurkan UygunMemati Baş
Sharon StoneLisa
Begüm KütükSafiye Karahanli

